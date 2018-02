Feb 20 (Reuters) - Lafargeholcim Ltd:

* ‍LAFARGEHOLCIM TO INVEST CHF 200 MILLION TO DRIVE FURTHER GROWTH IN INDIA​

* WILL CONSTRUCT NEW CEMENT PLANT IN INDIA‘S STATE OF RAJASTHAN

* NEW PLANT IS BEING SET UP BY CO'S SUBSIDIARY AMBUJA CEMENT