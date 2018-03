March 8 (Reuters) - Lagardere:

* FY REVENUE EUR 7.07 BILLION VERSUS EUR 7.39 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 179 MILLION VERSUS EUR 175 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 403 MILLION VERSUS EUR 395 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSED ORDINARY DIVIDEND AT EUR 1.3 PER SHARE

* FOR 2018 EXPECTS OPERATING INCOME TO BE STABLE COMPARED TO 2017, AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)