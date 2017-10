Oct 27 (Reuters) - LAIRD PLC:

* ‍REVENUE FOR Q3 CONTINUED MUCH IMPROVED PERFORMANCE SEEN IN H1 2017​

* ‍ANTICIPATE REPORTING FULL YEAR UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX TOWARDS TOP END OF CURRENT MARKET FORECASTS FOR 2017​

* ‍YEAR TO DATE, FOR NINE MONTH PERIOD TO 30 SEPTEMBER, REVENUE INCREASED 23% TO £686M (YEAR TO DATE SEPT 2016: £560M)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)