Dec 21 (Reuters) - Lamb Weston Holdings Inc:

* LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES $250 MILLION CAPITAL INVESTMENT IN ADDITIONAL FRY LINE; RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* SAYS ‍TOTAL INVESTMENT FOR NEW LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR NEW LINE WILL BE ABOUT $25 MILLION AND $225 MILLION IN FISCAL YEARS 2018 AND 2019, RESPECTIVELY​