Dec 20 (Reuters) - Lambodhara Textiles Ltd:

* APPROVED TO RAISE FUNDS VIA FURTHER ISSUE OF SHARES TO STRIKE RIGHT INTEGRATED SERVICES WORTH UP TO 40 MILLION RUPEES‍​

* APPROVED TO RAISE FUNDS VIA FURTHER ISSUE OF SHARES ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS WORTH UP TO 150 MILLION RUPEES‍​