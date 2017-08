June 22 (Reuters) - LAMPSA HELLENIC HOTELS SA:

* SAYS NEW COLLABORATION OF LAMPSA WITH THE FRENCH ACCORHOTELS FOR THE MERCURE BELGRADE EXCELSIOR HOTEL

* THE HOTEL HAS 73 ROOMS WITH POSSIBILITY OF EXPANSION UP TO 130, A RESTAURANT, AN EVENT HALL

