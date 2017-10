Oct 17 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc

* ‍Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - independent brokerage, Lancaster Real Estate sales, will join real estate brokerage network Nov. 14​

* ‍Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Lancaster Real Estate sales will operate as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices hilton head realty

* ‍Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - lancaster real estate sales will remain independently owned and operated​