Aug 11 (Reuters) - Land And Houses Pcl :

* Approves appointment of Chalerm Kieattanabumrung as president of co replacing Naporn Soonthornchitcharoen

* Appoints Naporn Soonthornchitcharoen as chairman of the board replacing Anant Asavabhokhin who resigned‍​