BRIEF-Land & Buildings Submits Nomination Notice For Taubman Centers Board Of Directors

March 2 (Reuters) - Land & Buildings:

* LAND & BUILDINGS SUBMITS NOMINATION NOTICE FOR TAUBMAN CENTERS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* LAND & BUILDINGS - SUBMITS PROPOSAL FOR ADVISORY VOTE TO MAKE OFFER FOR TAUBMAN FAMILY’S SERIES B PREFERRED SHARES AT SPECIFIED VALUATION PREMIUM

* LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS NOMINATED A DIRECTOR CANDIDATE FOR ELECTION TO TAUBMAN CENTERS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS SUBMITTED NON-BINDING BUSINESS PROPOSAL ASKING TAUBMAN CENTERS BOARD TO ELIMINATE DUAL CLASS VOTING STOCK STRUCTURE

* LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS“BELIEVE OFFER FOR TAUBMAN FAMILY’S SHARES OF SERIES B PREFERRED STOCK IS NECESSARY”

* LAND & BUILDINGS - UNDER PROPOSAL, TAUBMAN WOULD OFFER TO EXCHANGE 8 MILLION COMMON SHARES FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SERIES B CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK

* LAND & BUILDINGS - TAUBMAN FAMILY'S OWNERSHIP OF ABOUT 30% VOTING POWER OF OUTSTANDING SHARES, SERIES B PREFERRED STOCK"DISENFRANCHISES" OTHER SHAREHOLDERS