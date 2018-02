Feb 20 (Reuters) - Land Securities Group Plc:

* HAS SECURED A RESOLUTION TO GRANT A REVISED PLANNING PERMISSION FOR ITS PROPOSED 564,000 SQ FT DEVELOPMENT AT 21 MOORFIELDS, EC2

* IN JULY 2017 LANDSEC AND DEUTSCHE BANK EXCHANGED A PRE-LET AGREEMENT FOR BANK‘S NEW LONDON HEADQUARTERS

* EXPECTS THAT CONSTRUCTION WILL CONTINUE STRAIGHT THROUGH TO PRACTICAL COMPLETION, ANTICIPATED IN NOVEMBER 2021