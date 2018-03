March 2 (Reuters) - Land Securities Group Plc:

* ‍DAME ALISON CARNWATH INTENDS TO RETIRE FROM BOARD IN 2018, HAVING SERVED NINE YEARS AS CHAIRMAN AND THIRTEEN YEARS ON BOARD​

* ‍BOARD HAS BEEN CONDUCTING A PROCESS WITH ASSISTANCE FROM EXTERNAL CONSULTANTS TO IDENTIFY AND APPOINT NEXT LANDSEC CHAIRMAN​

* ‍FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT WILL BE MADE IN DUE COURSE AND DAME ALISON WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE UNTIL THIS PROCESS IS COMPLETE​