Dec 27 (Reuters) - Landi Renzo Spa:

* SAYS RECEIVED FULL PAYMENT FOR SALE OF BUILDING OWNED IN CHINA

* SAYS AMOUNT COLLECTED FOR FUTURE SALE OF ASSET IS EQUAL TO 35 MILLION RENMINBI EQUAL TO ABOUT 4.5 MILLION EURO

* SAYS CLOSING OF SALE WILL BE FINALIZED DURING MONTH OF JANUARY 2018