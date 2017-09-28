FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP announces acquisition of Real Property Interests Landmark Dividend Llc
#Financials
September 28, 2017 / 8:10 PM / 19 days ago

BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP announces acquisition of Real Property Interests Landmark Dividend Llc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP announces acquisition of real property interests from sponsor, landmark dividend llc

* Landmark Infrastructure - ‍acquired 49 tenant sites located in 23 states from its sponsor, landmark dividend for total consideration of $33.3 million​

* Landmark Infrastructure-deal seen immediately accretive to partnership’s distributable cash flow,to be financed with borrowings under credit facility​

* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP- terms of acquisition were approved by board of directors of general partner of partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

