Aug 14 (Reuters) - Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd :

* Unit Hangzhou Langhui and Hangzhou Hongcheng entered into agreement

* Hangzhou Langhui agreed to sell and assign sale shares and sale loan at total consideration of rmb266.4 million

* Expected that group will record a gain on disposal of approximately rmb153 million