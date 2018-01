Jan 11 (Reuters) - Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd :

* ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH PING AN REAL ESTATE CO TO STRATEGICALLY COOPERATE IN INDUSTRY OF LONG-TERM RENTAL APARTMENTS

* PARTIES PLANNED TO INVEST IN LONG-TERM RENTAL APARTMENTS PROJECTS WITH TARGET FUND ASSET MANAGEMENT SCALE OF ABOUT RMB10 BILLION