Dec 26 (Reuters) - Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd :

* LANDSEA GREEN PROPERTIES -‍NANJING LANGMING & SHANGHAI LANGQING ENTERED INTO LP AGREEMENT WITH SHANGHAI ZHONGCHENG ERA & ZHONGCHENG YONGYI

* LANDSEA GREEN PROPERTIES-ZHONGCHENG FUND TO ACQUIRE SALE SHARES FOR RMB24.85 MILLION & ZHONGCHENG FUND TO ACCEPT ASSIGNMENT OF LOAN FOR RMB629.32 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: