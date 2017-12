BRIEF-Landsea Green Properties Says Units Of Co ‍Enter LP Agreements To Set Up Jiaxing Langda LP​

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd :

* UNITS OF CO ‍ENTERED INTO LP AGREEMENT WITH LANGXIN CAPITAL AND XINDA INVESTMENT TO SET UP JIAXING LANGDA LP​

* ‍NANJING LANGMING AND XINDA INVESTMENT SHALL SUBSCRIBE 30 PERCENT AND 70 PERCENT RESPECTIVELY OF CAPITAL OF JIAXING LANGDA LP​

* ‍LANGXIN CAPITAL SHALL BE GENERAL PARTNER OF JIAXING LANGDA LP, WHICH WILL SUBSCRIBE RMB 1 MILLION

* UNIT ‍TO SELL TO JIAXING LANGDA LP ANOTHER UNIT‘S EQUITY FOR RMB660.0 MILLION

* ‍JIAXING LANGDA LP TO PROVIDE SHAREHOLDER‘S LOAN OF RMB461.0 MILLION TO UNIT

* ‍CAPITAL OF JIAXING LANGDA LP TO BE SUBSCRIBED BY NANJING LANGMING AND XINDA INVESTMENT IS RMB 1.8 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: