BRIEF-Landstar System Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.54

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Landstar System Inc:

* LANDSTAR SYSTEM REPORTS RECORD QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.052 BILLION, RECORD QUARTERLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE AND AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.54

* Q4 REVENUE $1.052 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.01 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXCLUDING IMPACT OF REVALUATION OF DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES, CO‘S 2017 Q4 NET INCOME WAS $45.2 MILLION AND DILUTED EPS WAS $1.08

* LANDSTAR SYSTEM - INCLUDED IN NET INCOME IN 2017 Q4 ARE ONE-TIME TAX BENEFITS OF ABOUT $19.5 MILLION, OR $0.46 PER DILUTED SHARE

* THE NUMBER OF LOADS HAULED VIA TRUCK IN 2017 FOURTH QUARTER INCREASED 3 PERCENT OVER 2016 FOURTH QUARTER

* EXPECT REVENUE PER LOAD ON LOADS HAULED VIA TRUCK IN 2018 Q1 TO INCREASE IN A MID-TEEN PERCENTAGE RANGE OVER 2017 Q1

* THE PRICING ENVIRONMENT FOR TRUCKLOAD SERVICES WAS “STRONG” THROUGHOUT THE 2017 FOURTH QUARTER

* SEES REVENUE FOR 2018 Q1 TO BE IN A RANGE OF $925 MILLION TO $975 MILLION

* LANDSTAR SYSTEM - SEES 2018 Q1 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.22 TO $1.27 PER SHARE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.04, REVENUE VIEW $898.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S