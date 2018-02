Feb 6 (Reuters) - Langham Hospitality Investments Ltd :

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$1,146.0 MILLION VERSUS HK$409.6 MILLION

* FY NET PROPERTY INCOME HK$580.7 MILLION, DOWN 2.2 PERCENT

* FY DISTRIBUTIONS PER SHARE STAPLED UNIT AFTER DISTRIBUTION WAIVER HK21.4 CENTS

* FINAL DISTRIBUTION OF HK11.1 CENTS PER SHARE STAPLED UNIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: