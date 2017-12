Dec 4 (Reuters) - Lanhai Medical Investment Co Ltd :

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH LOCAL GOVTS ON MEDICAL CENTRE, ECOLOGICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT ABOUT 27.2 BILLION YUAN ($4.11 billion) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2AstP49 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6123 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)