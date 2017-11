BRIEF-Lannett Announces Agreement For Authorized Generic Version Of Toprol-XL

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Lannett Company Inc:

* LANNETT ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT FOR AUTHORIZED GENERIC VERSION OF TOPROL-XL®

* LANNETT COMPANY INC - FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* LANNETT COMPANY INC - HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ARALEZ PHARMACEUTICALS TRADING DAC

* LANNETT COMPANY - ‍AGREEMENT WITH ARALEZ PHARMACEUTICALS TRADING DAC TO BECOME EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR IN U.S. OF AUTHORIZED GENERIC VERSION OF TOPROL-XL​

* LANNETT COMPANY INC - DEAL TO BECOME EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR IN U.S. OF TOPROL-XL EXTENDED RELEASE TABLETS IN 25 MG, 50 MG, 100 MG AND 200MG