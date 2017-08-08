FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
BRIEF-Lannett Co says expects Q4 2017 GAAP EPS $0.12 - $0.15
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 8, 2017 / 11:06 AM / 6 days ago

BRIEF-Lannett Co says expects Q4 2017 GAAP EPS $0.12 - $0.15

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Lannett Company Inc

* Lannett announces preliminary fiscal 2017 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results, comments on fiscal 2018 outlook

* Lannett Company Inc - for fiscal 2017 Q4, net sales and total net sales are expected to be approximately $139 million

* Sees Q4 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.12 to $0.15

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.37 to $0.40

* Lannett Company Inc - ‍on track to submit a new drug application for proprietary C-Topical product shortly​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $162.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lannett Company Inc - ‍expected launch of 10 already approved products in coming fiscal year​

* Lannett Company Inc - ‍for fiscal 2018 expect "solid increase" to topline versus fiscal 2017 and adjusted gross margin to continue to be above 50 percent​

* Lannett - based on prelim results for 2017,are "well within" co's debt financial covenants, expect to meet these requirements for foreseeable future​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.