June 22 (Reuters) - Lannett Company Inc:

* Lannett receives approval for hydrocodone bitartrate and acetaminophen tablets USP, 5 mg/300 mg, 7.5 mg/300 mg and 10 mg/300 mg

* Lannett Company Inc - "approval, combined with two other recently approved ANDAs, will benefit our fiscal 2018 revenues" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: