BRIEF-Lantheus Holdings reports Q3 earnings per share $0.22

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Lantheus Holdings Inc

* Lantheus Holdings Inc reports 2017 third quarter financial results; exceeds third quarter and raises full-year 2017 guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 revenue $79.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $77.3 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $323 million to $325 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lantheus Holdings Inc - ‍increased its full-year 2017 guidance range for adjusted EBITDA to $86 million to $88 million from previous guidance of $82 million to $85 million​

* Lantheus Holdings Inc - fy guidance for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA excludes impact of a $5.0 million up-front payment received in q2 of 2017 from GE Healthcare​