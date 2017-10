Oct 10 (Reuters) - Lanzhou Zhuangyuan Pasture Co Ltd

* ‍Expected that company will achieve FY operating income of RMB0.64 billion to RMB0.65 billion​

* ‍Expected that company will achieve FY net profit attributable to co of RMB70 million to RMB73 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: