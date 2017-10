Oct 30 (Reuters) - LAR ESPANA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI SA :

* SAYS BUYS FROM ARCONA IBÉRICA ASSETS THAT ALLOW MANAGEMENT OF 33 UNITS FOR 8.7 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS UNITS TO BE USED AS RECREATIONAL AND LEISURE FACILITIES, LOCATED IN RETAIL COMPLEX MEGAPARK BARAKALDO

