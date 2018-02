Feb 26 (Reuters) - LAR ESPANA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI SA:

* FY EBITDA 46.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 18.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* EPRA NAV 10.27 EUROS PER SHARE AT END-DECEMBER VERSUS 9.20 EUROS PER SHARE AT END-DECEMBER 2016

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF 0.486 EURO PER SHARE, THAT IS 5.1 PERCENT DIVIDEND YIELD OVER NAV Source text for Eikon:

