BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.13

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Laredo Petroleum Inc

* Laredo Petroleum announces 2017 third-quarter financial and operating results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Laredo Petroleum Inc - ‍in Q4 of 2017, Laredo expects to complete 20 wells, 12 of which are expected to “meaningfully” impact Q4 production​

* Laredo Petroleum -‍ has increased 2017 capital budget to $630 million​

* Laredo Petroleum Inc - produced ‍60,011 barrels of oil equivalent per day for Q3, an increase of approximately 17 pct from Q3 of 2016​

* Laredo Petroleum Inc - ‍company is reiterating its anticipated full-year 2017 production growth guidance range of 16 pct - 19 pct as compared to 2016​