FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum says for qtr ended June 30, expects a gain on derivatives of about $28.9 mln - SEC filing
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 17, 2017 / 9:31 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Laredo Petroleum says for qtr ended June 30, expects a gain on derivatives of about $28.9 mln - SEC filing

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Laredo Petroleum Inc

* Laredo Petroleum says for 3 months ended June 30, 2017, laredo expects to report a gain on derivatives of approximately $28.9 million - SEC filing

* Laredo Petroleum - at June 30, had hedges in place for remaining 2 qtrs of 2017 for 3.5 million barrels of oil at weighted-average floor price of $55.82/barrel

* Laredo Petroleum - also had hedges in place for remaining 2 qtrs of 2017 for 13.6 mmbtu of natural gas at weighted-average floor price of $2.75/mmbtu

* Laredo Petroleum Inc - Laredo had hedged 222,000 barrels of ethane at $11.24 per barrel and 187,500 barrels of propane at $22.26 per barrel

* Laredo Petroleum - at June 30, 2017, for 2018, co had hedged 6.7 million barrels of oil at a weighted-average floor price of $46.34 per barrel

* Laredo Petroleum Inc - all natural gas hedges the company has in place are priced at the Waha Hub

* Laredo Petroleum - at June 30, 2017, for 2018, co had hedged 23.8 million mmbtu of natural gas at a weighted-average floor price of $2.50 per mmbtu

* Laredo Petroleum - for the six months ended June 30, 2017, laredo expects to report a gain on derivatives of approximately $65.6 million Source text: (bit.ly/2t94asZ) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.