Aug 14 (Reuters) - Largo Resources Ltd

* Largo reports highlights of its Q2 2017 financial and operating results

* Largo Resources Ltd - qtrly revenues $35.8 million versus $18.9 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Largo Resources Ltd - ‍overall metallurgical V2O5 recovery increased to 74.3% in Q2 2017, from 71.8% in Q1 2017​