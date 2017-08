Aug 11 (Reuters) - Lassonde Industries Inc:

* Lassonde Industries Inc. announces its Q2 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share C$2.81

* Q2 sales C$383.3 million versus C$360.2 million

* ‍Remains optimistic about its ability to slightly increase its consolidated sales in 2017 compared to those of 2016​