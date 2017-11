Nov 10 (Reuters) - Lassonde Industries Inc:

* LASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES ITS Q3 2017 RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$2.87

* Q3 SALES C$369.5 MILLION VERSUS C$377.2 MILLION

* ‍REMAINS “OPTIMISTIC” ABOUT ITS ABILITY TO SLIGHTLY INCREASE ITS CONSOLIDATED SALES IN 2017 COMPARED TO THOSE OF 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: