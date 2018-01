Jan 11 (Reuters) - Arcam Ab (Publ):

* THE BOARD OF ARCAM APPLIES FOR DE-LISTING AND GE INITIATES COMPULSORY REDEMPTION

* ARCAM SAYS ‍LAST DAY OF TRADING IN ARCAM SHARE WILL BE FRIDAY, JANUARY 26​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)