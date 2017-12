Dec 27 (Reuters) - Laureate Education Inc:

* LAUREATE EDUCATION INC ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* LAUREATE EDUCATION INC - BOARD ELECTED EILIF SERCK-HANSSEN, WHO WILL BECOME CEO ON JAN. 1, 2018, TO BOARD

* LAUREATE EDUCATION INC - ROBERT ZOELLICK WILL RESIGN AS A DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: