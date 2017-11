BRIEF-Laureate Education reports third quarter financial results

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Laureate Education Inc

* Laureate education reports third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $1.02

* Q3 revenue $983.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $971.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $4.345 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $4.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Laureate Education Inc sees ‍2017 total enrollments in range of 1,059,000 to 1,064,000​

* Laureate Education sees ‍reported EPS in 2017 to be affected by a $290-$300 million non-cash charge to earnings per share​

* Laureate Education - ‍currency translation from foreign exchange rates now expected to have slightly negative YoY impact in 2017 for adjusted EBITDA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: