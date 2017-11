Nov 24 (Reuters) - LAURENT PERRIER SA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR ‍​94.7 MILLION VERSUS EUR 97.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATIONAL RESULT EUR 16.9‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 19.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET RESULT GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​7.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NEGATIVE OPERATING CASH FLOW OF EUR 21.8‍​ MILLION VERSUS NEGATIVE CASH FLOW OF EUR 28.1 MILLION YEAR AGO