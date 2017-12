BRIEF-Laurentian Bank Financial Group Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share C$1.63

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Laurentian Bank Of Canada:

* LAURENTIAN BANK FINANCIAL GROUP REPORTS 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.63

* Q4 REVENUE C$268 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW C$258.3 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$1.55 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.42

* PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES INCREASED TO $11.5 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017 FROM $10.3 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2016​

* IMPAIRMENT AND RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AMOUNTED TO $5.7 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017 COMPARED WITH $38.3 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2016

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $27.5 MILLION OR 18% TO $176.2 MILLION