Jan 8 (Reuters) - Laurentian Bank Of Canada:

* LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA - ‍UNDERWRITERS HAVE AGREED TO BUY ON A BOUGHT DEAL BASIS AN AGGREGATE OF 2.3 MILLION COMMON SHARES, AT PRICE OF $54.80 PER SHARE​

* LAURENTIAN BANK OF CANADA ANNOUNCES C$125 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: