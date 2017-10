Sept 15 (Reuters) - Laurentian Bank Of Canada

* Laurentian Bank announces redemption of the Series 2012-1 Medium Term Notes

* Laurentian Bank Of Canada-intends to redeem on Oct 19, 2017 all outstanding Series 2012-1 Medium Term Notes due Oct 19, 2022 having amount of $200 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: