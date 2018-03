BRIEF-Lauritz.Com Group To Later Today Give Notice To Its Shareholders For An Extraordinary General Meeting

March 8 (Reuters) - Lauritz.Com Group A/S:

* TO LATER TODAY GIVE NOTICE TO ITS SHAREHOLDERS FOR AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 23 MARCH 2018​

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL MAKE CERTAIN PROPOSALS RELATING TO ISSUANCE OF NEW SHARES​

* LAURITZ.COM GROUP- ‍BOARD TO PROPOSE THAT ITS EXISTING AUTHORIZATION TO ISSUE NEW SHARES IS REPLACED WITH A NEW AUTHORIZATION

* ‍BOARD TO PROPOSE NEW AUTHORIZATION TO INCREASE CO’S SHARE CAPITAL WITH UP TO 50MLN SHARES OF NOMINALLY DKK 0.10 EACH​

* ‍BOARD ALSO PROPOSES TO AUTHORIZE ITSELF TO ENTER INTO AGREEMENT WITH ONE OR MORE SHAREHOLDERS

* LAURITZ.COM GROUP- ‍PURSUANT TO PROPOSED AGREEMENT, CO IS ENTITLED TO INITIATE SALES PROCESSES ON BEHALF OF SHAREHOLDERS TO SELL SHARES BELONGING TO SHAREHOLDER​