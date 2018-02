Feb 1 (Reuters) - LAVIDE HOLDING NV:

* MR C. P. SCHOLTEN MAKES EUR 50,000 AVAILABLE TO LAVIDE IN FORM OF CONVERTIBLE LOAN NOTE‍​

* CONVERTIBLE LOAN NOTE CAN BE CONVERTED INTO 60,000 A-SHARES OF LAVIDE AFTER JULY 15, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)