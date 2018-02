Feb 8 (Reuters) - Layne Christensen Co:

* LAYNE CHRISTENSEN ANNOUNCES EARLY COMPLETION OF THE HERMOSA PIPELINE EXTENSION IN THE DELAWARE BASIN

* LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO - ‍EARLY COMPLETION OF SIX-MILE EXTENSION OF ITS HERMOSA PIPELINE THAT WAS STARTED IN EARLY DECEMBER 2017​