Dec 5 (Reuters) - Layne Christensen Co:

* LAYNE CHRISTENSEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* - TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $172.1 MILLION AT OCTOBER 31, 2017 COMPARED TO $182.8 MILLION AT JULY 31, 2017

* - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $127.4 MILLION VERSUS $120.6 MILLION