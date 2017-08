BRIEF-Lazard Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.98 excluding items

July 27 (Reuters) - Lazard Ltd:

* Lazard Ltd reports second-quarter and first-half 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $720 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.98 excluding items

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.91

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Asset management operating revenue was $307 million for q2 of 2017, 22% higher

* Lazard Ltd says financial advisory operating revenue was $411 million for Q2 of 2017, 43% higher than Q2 of 2016

* Lazard Ltd - ‍ AUM at quarter-end was $226 billion versus $192​ billion last year

* Lazard Ltd says M&A and strategic advisory operating revenue was $323 million for Q2 of 2017, 50% higher than Q2 of 2016

* Qtrly net outflows of $365 million