Feb 5 (Reuters) - LAZURDE FOR JEWELRY CO:

* SAYS NEW PRODUCTION UNIT IN EGYPT HAS BEEN COMPLETED AT A COST OF 12.6 MILLION RIYALS

* SAYS NEW PRODUCTION UNIT WILL BE FULLY OPERATIONAL BY END OF FEBRUARY 2018 ‍​

* SAYS FINANCIAL IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO APPEAR IN COMPANY FINANCIAL RESULTS STARTING Q2 2018