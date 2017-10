Oct 27 (Reuters) - LBT Innovations Ltd

* ‍signed agreement with China-based Autobio Diagnostic Co., Ltd to make a $2 million placement in LBT shares​

* Pursuant to deal 6.5 million ordinary shares will be issued at $0.31 per share with 1 free attaching option for every 2 shares subscribed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: