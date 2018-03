Feb 28 (Reuters) - LC CORP SA:

* ISSUES 4-YEAR UNSECURED COUPON BONDS UNDER AGREEMENT WITH BANK POLSKA KASA OPIEKI SA AND MBANK SA‍​

* TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF BONDS ISSUED AMOUNTS TO 45 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)