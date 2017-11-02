BRIEF-LCI Industries A3 earnings per share $1.26

Nov 2 (Reuters) - LCI Industries

* LCI Industries reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.26

* Q3 sales $555 million versus i/b/e/s view $483.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* LCI Industries ‍ expecting october 2017 consolidated net sales to reach approximately $205 million, 40% higher than october 2016​

* LCI Industries - ‍ RVIA’s current forecast of wholesale unit shipments of approximately 480,000 units for full year 2017 has been revised upward​

* LCI Industries - RVIA's current forecast for 2018 estimates increase of an additional 2 percent to approximately 491,000 units of wholesale unit shipments​