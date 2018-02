BRIEF-LCI Industries - ‍On February 20, 2018, Co, Its Units Entered Into An Incremental Joinder And Amendment - SEC Filing​

Feb 26 (Reuters) - LCI Industries:

* LCI INDUSTRIES - ‍ON FEBRUARY 20, 2018, CO, ITS UNITS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL JOINDER AND AMENDMENT - SEC FILING​

* LCI INDUSTRIES - ‍AMENDMENT RELATES TO CERTAIN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF APRIL 27, 2016, AMONG CO, BORROWERS AND LENDERS​

* LCI INDUSTRIES - LIPPERT HAS RIGHT TO REQUEST MAXIMUM AMOUNT THAT MAY BE BORROWED UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BE INCREASED BY UP TO $125.0 MILLION

* LCI INDUSTRIES - ‍MAXIMUM AMOUNT THAT MAY BE BORROWED UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BEING $325.0 MILLION​

* LCI INDUSTRIES - ‍INCREASED COMMITMENT AMOUNT WAS EFFECTIVE ON FEBRUARY 20, 2018​