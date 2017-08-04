FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LCI Industries reports Q2 earnings per share $1.59
August 4, 2017 / 11:47 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-LCI Industries reports Q2 earnings per share $1.59

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - LCI Industries

* LCI Industries reports 2017 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $1.59

* Q2 sales $547 million versus I/B/E/S view $507.6 million

* July sales rose 27 percent to $150 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* LCI Industries - ‍RV industry growth trend in 2017 remains strong as Q2 wholesale RV shipments were up 15 percent​

* LCI Industries - ‍we continue to see strong growth in our aftermarket sales​

* LCI Industries - estimated full year 2017 capital expenditures $ 65 - $ 75 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

